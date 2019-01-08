Clear
Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

The start of the session brings a new governor, new balance of power, and a budget surplus.

you to saint paul - where lawmakers are convening for the opening of the minnesota legislative session. this year - there is a new balance of power in the state - with democrats taking control in the house and republicans holding a 2-seat majority in the senate. and state lawmakers will also have to work with a new governor... after former u-s representative tim walz was sworn in yesterday. today - kimt news 3's calyn thompson headed to the state capitol today to bring us a preview of the upcoming session.xxx mn leg first day-mpkg-1 mn leg first day-mpkg-3 calyn: the start of the 20-19 legislative session begins today with a new governor and a new balance of power... lowerthird2line:legislative session starts with budget surplus st. paul, mn nat: gavel it also means gavelling in with a budget surplus. mn leg first day-mpkg-5 senjem: i've been here when it's 6.2 billion deficit and it's a lot different dynamics, no question about it. mn leg first day-mpkg-6 sparks: i think we need to be cautious. i think right now our economy's in good shape, but i think we want to make sure we put some of that money away in a rainy day fund. - make sure we can fund things that really benefit the state of minnesota. mn leg first day-mpkg-7 poppe: it's not like there's all sorts of money that we can just say 'hey, let's spend new.' we have things that have to be taken care of. mn leg first day-mpkg-8 people who came to the capitol on tuesday want to make it clear they don't want to pay more. mn leg first day-mpkg-10 elizabeth bangert: with the budget having a surplus, no one better be taking any more of my money because they have enough of it. they have enough of our tax dollars. they don't need anymore and they'd have even more if they stopped the fraud. mn leg
