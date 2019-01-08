Speech to Text for Windy conditions make for precarious driving

believe it is cold and windy unless they can see one of their reporters standing in a bitter, cold whirlwind. who drew the short straw? kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester á glad to see you haven't blown away on us annalise. katie á george á if you're out driving today á the wind advisory might have you gripping your wheel a little tighter. and it's not a bad idea to watch out for some of the biggest vehicles on the roads. "not very much fun." that's how ben anderson describes driving his big rig in the windy conditions... he stopped at an olmsted county rest area to secure the straps on the cars he's pulling... and says he usually doesn't worry about losing his load in the gusty winds. "not so much, but sometimes it gets pretty rocky back and forth but it ain't so bad." semi trucks can legally weigh up to 80á thousand pounds... and truck driver aaron ross thinks that weight can make a big difference in the wind. "a lot of it depends on how much weight you have in your trailer so a lighter load, the winds gonna affect it more so you kinda just have to watch your trailers and make sure they're not swaying too much, but your real risk is turning over." "pretty much back and forth, constantly moving back and forth." ross and anderson say while they can feel the whipping winds pushing against their trucks á surprisingly they don't worry about flipping over on a day like today... instead they think it's all about semi drivers being smart and paying attention on area roads. "slow down a little bit, normally." the wind advisory ends at 9 tonight á still a few more hours for uáhauls... semi drivers... buses... really any largeráscale vehicles to brace themselves on the road. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. deputies