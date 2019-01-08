Clear
Gun Control Issue in MN

Some people in St. Paul are hoping lawmakers can reach common ground over the issue

Posted: Tue Jan 08 16:39:02 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 16:39:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

minnesota legislative session... a day when lawmakers will be setting the tone for the new year. the minnesota legislature is the only divided such assembly in the nation with republicans controlling the senate and the dems in the majority in the house. calyn thompson is in st. paul with a look at day one.xxx the rotunda at the minnesota state capitol is not only filled with lawmakers ready to start the legislative session, but regular people wanting their voices to be heard. (nat: time to act it's a group asking for tougher gun laws... in order for better protection. "my concern for my grandchildren, really. i did not have to worry for my children about being shot in school." "we experience shooter drills, we walk down the streets, we have friends, and we're just people like everyone else. this is a cause that affects everyone." the legislature passed a measure last session that was vetoedááá this session, they plan to revisit it. "i know that this is an incredibly charged issue, but to move a couple pieces of legislation that have data supporting that they make our communities, our schools, our workplaces safer... and at the same time, having no impact on the ability of lawful gun owners to purchase firearms seems like the right thing to do." but some lawmakers expect finding common ground to be difficult. "ya know the simple, more á the background checks thing, we're already doing background checks ya know what more do we want so? it's one of those things though that'll get a lot of discussion and we'll see, perhaps by the end of session, how it shakes out." reporting in st. paul, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.///
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
