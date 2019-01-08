Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

chance of scattered flurries across the viewing area. strong winds outlined by a wind advisory headline the rest of the night á expiring around 9pm. light and high profile vehicles will face difficulty driving in these conditions thanks to winds climbing near 40 mph and gusts near 50. the strength of the northwestern winds will not subside completely coming into wednesday morning. combined with very chilly surface temps wind chills are expected to fall well below zero and into the dangerous category early morning wednesday. sunshine will come back thanks to canadian high pressure for wednesday, but more clouds will return by thursday. our next chance for some light precipitation comes friday night and into saturday morning á a light dusting at most. temps return to the 30s with more sunshine set t return on monday. tonight: scattered flurries/windy/ mostly cloudy. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 15 to 30 mph. gusts up to 40 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: upper teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 20. gusts up to 30 mph. wednesday night: increasing now that school is back in