Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

We recognize an Austin teacher as this weeks Golden Apple Award Winner.

Posted: Tue Jan 08 16:34:58 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 16:34:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

session á it's time to announce our first golden apple award winner of 2019. kimt news 3's katie huinker has this week's award from austin.xxx stinger playing games like fortnite is usually something you think students do alone at home but in this case a local teacher is using gaming to foster friendships and increase learning in the classroom. let's go congratulate mr. brandon soller with this weeks golden apple award. congratulatio ns mr. soller you won the golden apple award... the golden apple award oh boy. clapping there's an old saying be the teacher you needed when you were a kid so i try to live that. mr. brandon soller teaches social studies to kids like grant marreel at ellis middle school. i enjoy him as a teacher because he makes learning fun and he sets up clubs for us to make friends. mr. soller has grant's dad to thank for the golden apple award. he nominated mr. soller because of the wideá range of teaching strategies he uses to capture student's attention and (imagination. he also appreciates the (time mr. soller dedicates to st udents after school hours during game club. here at austin there's a lot of us that really focus on building relationships and taking that extra step for kids to feel comfortable but to also want to be at school and make friends. so whether it's playing fortnite or super mario brothers á game club is helping students (socially and academically. it's really helped me move here to have some friends to socialize with. they are able to come in play with their friends for a half hour play games start the day out right and i think it puts them in a better mood and they are more relaxed throughout the day. as for how it feels to be a golden apple award winner... congratulatio ns to mr. soller. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community tab.///
