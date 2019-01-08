Clear
Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Construction crews will begin construction on the new law enforcement center in Floyd County in the spring of 2019.

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:51:59 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 15:51:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

demolition is underway at the site of the future floyd county law enforcement center.xxx future lec demolition-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:clearing of future lec site begins charles city, ia natural sound yesterday - cole excavating of greene began tearing down the building that formerly housed a gas station. in addition - two homes on jackson street will also be demolished as part of the site. jim davis helped lead the efforts to get voters to support the new center that was approved last year. he says that when the bulk of construction gets under way - it will be a boost to the neighborhood - as well as the local economy.xxx future lec demolition-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim davis charles city, ia "there will be folks coming in here working on construction and doing other things associated with the lec, which will generate revenue in our community, which is a good thing. but then long term, it will be a revenue generator for our community." this morning... the floyd county board of supervisors approved the samuels group of des moines to be the construction manager for the project. construction on the site is still on target to start this spring. / coming
