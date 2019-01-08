Speech to Text for Limb Lab gains national attention

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

based in rochester is gaining some major national attention. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live. annalise - what company is this?xxx limb lab-lintro-4 raquel - here at limb lab in downtown rochester - single moms-lintro-2 they create custom prosthetics and orthotics - for people missing or who have limited use of their limbs.xxx limb lab-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:limb lab recognized as a 'hot' company rochester, mn prosthetist brandon sampson founded limb lab five years ago... four of those years spent here in rochester. this month - limb lab was recognized as one of the most innovative health companies by the financial company jp morgan at its annual conference. limb lab also grabbed the number 17 spot on the observer's 20 hottest health start up's in flyover states. sampson says he's grateful for the recognition of the company he's built. limb lab-mpkg-3 "not only a testament to our great team that we've assembled over the last 5 years of limb lab's existence, but also really what makes us be better every day, which is meeting with the clients that choose to come to limb lab who are looking for ways to improve their functional goals."... single moms-ltag-2 limb lab is also attributing some of its success to the city its located in. i'm going to break down how rochester is providing a boost to the business - coming up on kimt news 3 at six. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. minnesota health companies grabbed 8 of the 20 spots on the observer's list. /