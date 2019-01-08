Speech to Text for Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

are bringing you continuing coverage tonight after a truck hit two homes and three cars last week in mason city - as one of the two people involved is arrested. K-I-M-T took you to this scene on december 31st in mason city. police say the driver took off in order to avoid a passing squad car... and ended up crashing. that driver - 21-year-old sidney garcia - was charged with eluding officers. the passenger - terry arp - who is seen here in an old booking photo - was taken to minnesota to be treated after being injured in the crash. now - cerro gordo county sheriff's deputies say arp made a dramatic return to north iowa - as he went on a crime spree in rockwell. kimt news 3's brian tabick joins us now live to explain what he's accused of. brian? katie raquel - eveything started here at the rockwell community nursing home. authorities say they were called out here for a suspicious vehicle that's when things got a little crazy. according to deputies--they located a suspicious vehicle just north of rockwell. they say the driver took off into a field and fled on foot near jerry dotzlar's and dennis gordon's homes. it was pretty crazy usually it's pretty quiet out here in this area we normally have no problems out here deputies say the driver then stole a van from a garage... drove through the garage door then crashed in a ditch--you can still see the broken glass and ruts. it was by the creek they had tipped it over but landed on its wheels and you look over there the sheriff's office says that the owners of the van left the key in the vehicle--something gordon says he would never do. wife always says lock the car lock the stuff with newer technology is getting to be a little bit more difficult so i know everything is locked down the best we can do it a few hours later police found terry arp in a shed. he's facing a number of charges including tresspassing... possession of a controlled substance... and driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent. and now - the story is the talk of the town. i lived out here for 25 years plus i never had any problems / to add to the story-- i did speak to the owner of the shed where arp was found. he wouldn't go on camera with me... but he says around 4 thirty in the morning - someone started repeatedly ringing his doorbell. he woke up and saw all of his security lights on - then he noticed a figure outside on his deck and he called police for help. in rockwell brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. arp is being held on a 25-hundred-dollar cash-only bond.