Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Cold air and windy conditions return

Posted: Tue Jan 08 05:14:45 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 05:20:40 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a clipper system is passing by early this morning that will quickly bring a wintry mix including snow and freezing rain. accumulations from this disturbance will be minor and will move out around 6am but may cause a slippery commute. partly sunny skies remain for the rest of today with a few afternoon flurries. a very strong west northwest through today will gust at times to 50 mph, prompting a wind advisory across the area through tonight. this will make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and will blow loose objects around. temperatures as a result will continue to fall through today. by wednesday, some sunshine returns with highs only in the teens. lows that morning will be in the single digits. clouds return for the rest of the week with a chance for light snow late friday into early saturday but highs rebound to the lower 30's for friday/saturday . more sun is expected sunday and monday. today: am snow and wintry mix/partly sunny/pm flurries/windy. highs: low 30s and falling. winds: west northwest at 15 to 30 mph. gusts to around 45 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/windy. lows: upper single digits. winds: northwest at 20 to 30 mph. gusts up to 40 mph. wednesday: partly thanks jon. thanks jon.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 20°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
