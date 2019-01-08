Speech to Text for Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

rochester's beloved corn water towers fate now lies in the hands of the historic preservation committee. "i think it's something that's really important to us, i've seen it on like the buttons for rochesterfest, i think its sort of something we all understand." concerned rochester residents filled the council chambers last night to learn the future of the corn tower. city council however decided to send the list of potential hisotirc properties which includes the water tower, back to the commission for (their approval.