New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Posted: Tue Jan 08 05:10:32 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 05:10:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

signcam today... a sneakápeek opening of the newest, natural foods market in rochester, called fresh thyme. the new market isn't just bringing produce, it's bringing jobs too. tvu4 kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live from the market off high way 52... live annalisa how tyler and arielle, already fresh time has brought 125 jobs to rochester. but take a look at this giant hiring sign, they still need more employees. láj gearhart is the store's manager and relocated to rochester for the job. he rochester location has been one of the easiest for the company since they were able to hire so much talent, quickly. this thanks largely to the job fairs the grocery store held in december of folks that are not typically looking to get into grocery are interested to be able to see what kind of products we provide. and maybe it's a good fit to not only eat here but work here as well. while it's bringning jobs, it's also trying to give to the community. gearhart tells me they're partnering with channel one food back, and donating some sales to the rochester area ymca. today there is a sneak peak for customers at 4pm, and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the store is donating $2,500 dollars to the rochester public library foundation. live in rochester, signcam doors officially open to shoppers on wednesday at 7 am.
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
