Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Posted: Tue Jan 08 05:09:08 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 05:09:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

after a reá audit found more than two million dollars of misused funds. you've come across some hard stuff there is anger and rightfully so, i was emotional. just one person took the podium at the school board meeting and it was the former school union president. the school board then explained it's put policies in place to keep this from happening again. they also explained while this process has been taxing on everyone involved it's time to start in the world that we live in it's instantaneous and so we expect answers so and hit the button you get it there's a process there's an investigation the state auditor had to do their part and that takes time to make sure you get it correct and then now the next step is for the legal system mason city schools superitendent david veerstag has also asked the board to start communicating with clear lake schools review all four contracts regarding the
