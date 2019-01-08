Speech to Text for Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

it's been two months since two staff membersááá the principal and a teacherááá were escorted off the grounds of leroy ostrander school. ever since that dayááá parents have been seeking answers. the investigation surrounding the duo remains the talk of the town. kimt news 3's isabella basco went to tonight's board meeting and spoke to parents as the board went behind closed doors. isabella?xxx katie and george... many items were covered on the school board agenda. among them was the election of a new board chair and the search for a permanent superintendent ... but the biggest topic of the meeting was the allegations against the two faculty members.xxx "the investigation in my opinion was garbage in the first place." concerned parents showed up to leroyá ostrander school eager for answers after the school's principal and a fifth grade teacher were escorted off property. one grandparent á dave lunning says he was appalled at how the faculty members were treated. "it's a real lousy way to treat people and quite honestly... things could have been handled in a much better way that wouldn't have gotten the community upset." he's also pretty frustrated ... as the investigation cost the school district about 24áthousand dollars. "it's a terrible waste of money. every penny of that is wasted. it's really money that's coming directly out of the classroom as far as i am concerned." and now áá residents want this mess put to bed. "i'm hoping that it's coming to a close tonight." one thing lunning is glad to see is a new superintendent . "we now have someone in the superintenden t's chair that is honest... a man of integrity and i'm really excited about that." kevin janssen is another parent and also went to leroyá ostrander himself. he has strong opinions about the election of kasel after a petition with hundreds of signatures demanded former board chairman justin kennedy resign. "justin did what he thought was right for a long long time. the community would probably agree with that in most cases. i'm glad to see steve kasel take over as board chair." at long last áá he sees light at the end of the tunnel. "we're just hoping we can have some resolution and just move forward as a community and as a district." and katie and george... parents are still in the dark as to what allegations prompted the investigation of the two school employees. kevin janssen and dave lunning both tell me the superintenden t hopes to meet with both former faculty members tomorrow morning to resolve the matter./// thanks, isabella. community members are asking for a public statement clearing both educators.///