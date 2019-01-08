Speech to Text for Transparency Act of 2019

city of rochester is taking steps to make sure our local government is completely transparent. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at the government center... brooke explain what the city council did tonight? katie, george, rochester city council approved 6 new policies which will now be called the rochester city government transparency act of 20á19.xxx the new act puts (these 6 policies into place... saying every official meeting will be recorded, live streamed, and archived. all meetings will be held in a handicap accesible room with enough seating for as many members of the public who wish to attend. the main concerns coming from council members á having set meeting times accesible to everyone. they all agree á rochester deserves a transparent local government. "we have an audio recording and you know what? if you listen to those audio recordings, every time a paper shuffles you can't hear what anybody is saying and this is as were making multi million dollar decisions and you the public deserve better than that and the transparency act is going to deliver that." of course closed session meetings are not considered public and will not be included in the meetings that must be recorded and archived. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. the city administrator will be making and maintaining a new website á to demonstrate the city's committment to transparency. the new