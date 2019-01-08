Clear
Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

New technology could help you meet your weight loss goals.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 20:48:40 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 20:48:40 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

this what better way to jump á jive á and thrive your way into losing weight this year. the cerro gordo county department of public health recently added a new in body analyzer. it it measures more than just your weight... it also looks at body fat á muscle distribution á and resting metabolic rate á among other things. dietician katelyn nicholson says a scan can give a pretty good picture on someone's health and what changes can be made to help patients shed some pounds.xxx "it shows where fat's distributed, and by seeing that i can see what they're doing wrong with their diet or if its more of a hormonal issue like a thyroid issue. because our body does tend to store fat in certain places on the body based on what the issue is." scans are done monday through friday at the cerro gordo department of public
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
