Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

The Knights are riding a five-game winning streak hosting the Eagles.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 20:45:06 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 20:45:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to get better." the kingsland knights hosting doverá eyota, we had some good offense in the first, nick wernimont gets the pass and he'll hit the baseline three, agent zero starts off the scoring. eagles logan riley with the deep ball to brady williams, williams with the right handed lay in. but look at what kingsland does here, my head was spinning on a swivel trying to shoot all these passes. wernimont with the three ball once more. but then on the other end, dáe's jack studer with the beautiful reverse layup, eagles
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
