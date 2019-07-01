Speech to Text for Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

to get better." the kingsland knights hosting doverá eyota, we had some good offense in the first, nick wernimont gets the pass and he'll hit the baseline three, agent zero starts off the scoring. eagles logan riley with the deep ball to brady williams, williams with the right handed lay in. but look at what kingsland does here, my head was spinning on a swivel trying to shoot all these passes. wernimont with the three ball once more. but then on the other end, dáe's jack studer with the beautiful reverse layup, eagles