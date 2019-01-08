Clear
Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Mayo started the season 0-5, but after a six-game winning streak, the team is feeling good.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 20:41:48 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 20:41:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as a player, it can be difficult to start the year on a losing streak, it can mentally mess up the rest of the season. but the mayo spartans girls basketball team didn't let an 0á5 start get to them, and they're looking really good now. head coach ryan carpenter has his team buying into the process. well make that six straight wins for the spartans. mayo went over five hundred for the first time this season after defeating reigning big nine champions northfield last friday. the team has an opportunity to keep their streak alive against the cenutry panthers on tuesday. carpenter said that one of the reasons for the team's success has been due to the team getting better every day in practice and buying into "any time you start off 0 and 5, it can be definitely a challenge not just physically but emotionally, and i'm really proud of the girls they took our message from the beginning that it's a process and we have to come to practice every
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
