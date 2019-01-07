Clear
Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Mold and other problems force evacuation of residents. Search continues for new residences.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 16:46:46 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 16:46:47 PST 2019
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

residents in mason city are being told they can't stay in their apartment complex. the reason... asbestos á mold á and leadábased paint in the buildings. these signs were put up on doors... telling residents they must leave the regency terrace apartments by january 9th. as of right now the city says around ten people including jordan showalter are packing their belongings. many of the apartments are home to those on a fixed income or with mental illness. the city housing inspections division says they have been able to help most of the residents find new places to live. many of them including showalter will not be able to stay in the north iowa area. jordan says he is looking forward to moving to waterloo.xxx i did like 70 rentals for a guy who owned a grocery store and that was sherwin williams so i know a lot of people down there. many of the other residents still living in the complex were too upset to go on camera with us. those with the city say it is up to the quad cities accomidators lálác... which owns the buildings... to bring the apartments back up to code.///
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
