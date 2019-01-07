Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

The White House says there should not be delays in tax returns. Local taxpayers are taking shutdown in stride.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 16:43:43 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 16:43:44 PST 2019
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

federal government shutdown has entered week 3. against that backdrop... your taxes will still be due in a little over three months... raising the questionááá what impact will the shutdown have on your filing and refund? kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with tax professionals and taxpayers in the search for answers.xxx katie and george á the iá rás initially said it would not pay out refunds until the shutdown was resolved. but in a briefing this afternoon á russell vought á the acting director of the white house office of management and budget á refunds will be issued to taxpayers regardless of the shutdown. one person i spoke says while she's hoping to see a decent refund á she's not completely reliant on it.xxx carrie jones and her husband are waiting for their wá2's from their employers. when the refund comes, it is already earmarked to pay off student loans. stillááá she isn't losing any sleep over the possibility of a delayed refund. "it's not something that we rely on to get the year started or to do anything like that. we'll continue to do our monthly bills and everything until and if we see that refund come in." /// despite the shutdown á the iárás says it will process returns and accept payments. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. here's something that hasn't changed. you have until april 15th to
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Community Events