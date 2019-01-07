Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Homes in Byron

We're learning why Byron is a developer's dream

Posted: Mon Jan 07 16:42:49 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 16:42:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for New Homes in Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a quick ten minute drive from rochester... and on the real estate front... you can get a lot for your money in byron. the pleasant bedroom community is no longer a secret. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox, tonight, takes a look at the numbers. on the scene reporter:befo re that over 50 homes.> mary blairá hoeft is the city administrator. she says in the early 2000's hundreds of houses were built in byron. that number has decreased slightly... but blairáhoeft says the area is still a developers dream because of its close proximity to the medácity. the convenience of being able to drive six miles into rochester a lot of people don't quite understand that you can live in byron and get to mayo clinic quicker than if you lived on the other side of rochester. mary tells me she believes they'll build another 50á60 houses this year. reporting in rochester, jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. given the construction boom in byron, we wanted to know more about the community. coming up at 10... you'll hear how the city is also seeing something
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Community Events