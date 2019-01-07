Speech to Text for Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

weather-live-2 we're tracking an incoming clipper aiming to bring the area a light wintry mixture changing over to snowfall by the overnight. the passing front will bring us a trifecta of wintry precip, strong northwestern winds, and a bust of cold canadian air - all of this will have an impact on driving conditions come tuesday morning. slick roads and strong winds the main concern.temper atures will fall all through tuesday, topping near the freezing point during the early morning before slipping near 10 coming into wednesday. wind chills will fall to dangerously cold levels thanks to the stronger winds from the northwest. despite the cold, sunshine will return for wednesday before clouds move back in thursday. isolated snow chances pop in through friday with highs climbing into the lower 30s and remaining as such into the weekend. tonight: wintry mix/light snow. lows: lower 30s. winds: west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. tuesday: am light snow/mostly cloudy/windy. highs: low 30s and falling. winds: west at 15 to 30 mph. gusts up to 40 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/breezy. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts up to 32 mph.