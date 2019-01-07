Speech to Text for New sensory floor in use in Charles City

in a north iowa elementary school are trying to improve the classroom atmosphere for students who have sensory issues. sensory floor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:school introduces sensory floor charles city, ia lincoln elementary school in charles city recently introduced a sensory floor. the hall gives students specific instructions to help them concenrate while burning off some extra energy. for instance - they might be asked hop skotch from one end of the hall to the other. the goal is to help reduce sensory overload - stress and anxiety throughout school the day. elizabeth vonhagen teaches 3rd and 4th graders at the school... and is on board with the updates. so far - there have been positive reviews.xxx sensory floor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:elizabeth vonhagen teacher, lincoln elementary school "we've heard from teachers that kids are more focused if they know that they're going to be able to take a sensory break, they're more likely to stay on task, when they know they'll be able to get out their energy later." in addition to the sensory floor - the school has brought in new lighting filters to reduce glare... and created other spaces where students can calm down and relax outside of their classrooms. tomorrow on kimt news 3's daybreak - we will explain how these updates are being expanded to other schools in the charles city school district.