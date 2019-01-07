Speech to Text for Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

cervical health awareness month. that means it is time to start thinking about getting screened for cervical cancer. a new study at mayo clinic finds that the percentage of women getting screened for cervical cancer is lower than expected. less than two thirds of women from the ages of 30 to 65 are getting screened regularly. that number is even lower for women in their twenties. dr. kathy maclaughlin... one of the authors of the study - is surprised the numbers are so low in rochester. "you know, with having olmsted medical center and their offsites which are fabulous. having mayo clinic resources, it feels like the capacity is there for us to do this but we're just not either educating people about the importance of coming in or not identifying their barriers to coming in."