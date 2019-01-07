Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

One of the study's authors says doctors need to work to figure out what's standing in the way of women who are not getting screened.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:44:12 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 15:44:13 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cervical health awareness month. that means it is time to start thinking about getting screened for cervical cancer. cervical cancer rates-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:courtesy: mayo clinic news network low screening rates for cervical cancer rochester, mn a new study at mayo clinic finds that the percentage of women getting screened for cervical cancer is lower than expected. less than two thirds of women from the ages of 30 to 65 are getting screened regularly. that number is even lower for women in their twenties. cervical cancer rates-vo-7 dr. kathy maclaughlin... one of the authors of the study - cervical cancer rates-vo-8 is surprised the numbers are so low in rochester.xxx cervical cancer rates-sot-1 cervical cancer rates-sot-3 "you know, with having olmsted medical center and their offsites which are fabulous. having mayo clinic resources, it feels like the capacity is there for us to do this but we're just not either educating people about the importance of coming in or not identifying their barriers to coming in." we are bringing you more details about how you can go about getting screened - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. / sensory floor-vo-3
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Community Events