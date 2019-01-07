Clear
Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Outgoing Mayor Ardell Brede was there to support Norton as she becomes the city's first female mayor.

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:43:01 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 15:43:02 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

firsts in rochester... as the city's mayor-elect kim norton is sworn in as rochester's first female mayor. and in another first in recent history - the city held a formal inauguration as norton takes over the job. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox was there... he joins us now live in the rochester studio - jeremiah?xxx norton inauguration-bmintro-2 that's right katie and raquel - the community was invited to attend the first inaugration for the city's elected officials. today i spoke to a teacher who brought her students to the inaugration to witness history.xxx norton inauguration-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:city's first inauguration rochester, mn nat: of mayor of the city of rochester in the county of olmsted. vo: it's a day riverside elementary teacher sara lopez wanted her students to witness firsthand. norton inauguration-mpkg-3 sot: the kids said this is history...yes it is. have them really take a time to look at who is the mayor. norton inauguration-mpkg-4 vo: she tells me that the inauguration will help kids learn about the democratic process... and what they can achieve. sot: students are the future of our community so by participating in the community at such a young age. we hope they engage and take hold of their community and take ownership. vo:kim norton will take over the city's highest leadership role... which was held by ardell brede for 16-years. norton inauguration-mpkg-5 sot: i think kim has got experience...sch ool board and working with her at the legislature when we were getting the destination medical center norton inauguration-mpkg-6 vo:he has one piece of advice for norton. sot: listen to what the people want in the community and pay attention to that. i think it's so important to be connected to the community from little kids to seniors. vo: it's a role norton tells me she's anxiously ready to take on. lowerthird2line:mayor kim norton rochester, mn sot: i think that once staff person hired so i have some support to get through my emails and phone calls and get to all the meetings and make sure i go where i need to i'll feel a little calmer. / norton inauguration-bmtag-2 norton tells me that her adminstration plans to focus on sustainability and diversifying the city's economy. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. coming up on kimt news 3 at six - we break down how norton plans to boost the local economy. /
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
