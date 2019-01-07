Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Dr. Oz - Eat for energy
Here is what you can do to gain energy by eating.
Posted: Mon Jan 07 06:51:09 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 06:51:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
41°
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
45°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
45°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Building destroyed in Saturday morning fire near Clear Lake
Drug arrests after Northwood traffic stop
Iowa firefighter dies while battling fire at grain facility
Hy-Vee fighting the opioid epidemic with new prescription policy
Update: Condition updates for the 10 involved in Winnebago Co. crash
UPDATE: Three teens now charged for Mason City home invasion
Goats help dispose of Christmas trees
Names released in Albert Lea officer-involved shooting
Warren tests anti-corruption theme to cheers in Iowa debut
10 people injured in Winnebago Co. crash
Latest Video
Dr. Oz - Eat for energy
My Money - Your money this year
Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast
Goats on the Snow event
New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum
New developments in effort to save corn water tower
Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19
Beautifying downtown Stewartville
United Way of Mower County donation
Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast
Community Events