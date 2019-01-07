Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

My Money - Your money this year

When is it time to start planning for the 2019 holidays?

Posted: Mon Jan 07 06:30:21 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 06:30:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events