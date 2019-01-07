Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a few rain showers this morning have created for some wet roads but with temperatures in the low 40's road conditions remain seasonal. a few light lingering showers are possible this morning followed by decreasing clouds and some sun for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40's. skies become cloudy again tonight as a small clipper moves through delivering a chance for a wintry mix changing into snow showers by tuesday morning. this may cause some slick roads as temperatures will be slightly below freezing. clouds remain for most of tuesday with a few flurries. a strong northwestern wind will keep temperatures falling throughout tuesday as we fall to the single digits on wednesday morning. wednesday will be a cold and sunny day with highs in the teens. isolated snow showers return friday with highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's the remainder of the week and weekend. today: isolated am showers/pm clearing. highs: low to mid 40s. winds: south becoming west at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: becoming mostly cloudy/scatter ed mix to snow. lows: lower 30's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. tuesday: scattered am snow/partly sunny with a few flurries. highs: low 30's and falling. winds: west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, thanks