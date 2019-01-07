Speech to Text for Goats on the Snow event

you up á maybe this will. take a look at today's 'goats on the snow' event in mason city. while there wasn't any snow in sight á these goats from 'goats on the go' of algona enjoyed a buffet of christmas trees. it's a way to dispose of the holiday favorite in an environmentall yáfriendly way. hillary petersen from 'goats on the go' says this doesn't hurt the animals... it's actually quite healthy for them.xxx there's a lot of benefits to them eating christmas trees. it helps with their gastrointestin al track and also is some natural immune defenses for them and they love eating and so it's a wináwin for their diet and for their overall health. petersen also says the goats are used to help clear overgrowth in natural areas such as parks and even in