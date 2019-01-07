Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Goats on the Snow event

The goats help dispose of Christmas trees.

Posted: Sun Jan 06 20:40:54 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 20:40:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Goats on the Snow event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you up á maybe this will. take a look at today's 'goats on the snow' event in mason city. while there wasn't any snow in sight á these goats from 'goats on the go' of algona enjoyed a buffet of christmas trees. it's a way to dispose of the holiday favorite in an environmentall yáfriendly way. hillary petersen from 'goats on the go' says this doesn't hurt the animals... it's actually quite healthy for them.xxx there's a lot of benefits to them eating christmas trees. it helps with their gastrointestin al track and also is some natural immune defenses for them and they love eating and so it's a wináwin for their diet and for their overall health. petersen also says the goats are used to help clear overgrowth in natural areas such as parks and even in
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Community Events