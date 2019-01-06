Clear
New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

There's a new exhibit for the first free Sunday of the year.

Posted: Sun Jan 06 19:51:51 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 19:51:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

at 7 pá m./// families in rochester are spending the first sunday of january at the children's museum. the museum held it's monthly first free sunday... where families enjoyed the new exhibit for free. we're told more than 200 people came in the first hour of opening! one of them was maral (morale) kenderian ... who took her two kids to check it out. for her á free sundays is a cheap way to get the kids away from the táv.xxx kids can be drifted away from screen time. very educational, creative, so definitely i'd love to bring my kids here all the time. today's the first day of the new architecture exhibit. tomorrow morning on kimt news three's daybreak... we'll tell you
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
