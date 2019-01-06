Speech to Text for New developments in effort to save corn water tower

a story we first told you about in december... the effort to save the corn painted water tower in southeast rochester. it sits on the property of seneca foods... who orginially said in this letter, the tower should (not be deemed a historical landmark by the city's preservation commission. and that's when community members got involved, writing letters to city council on why they want to keep the tower up. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us what seneca foods is now saying... and why the fate of the tower is now in what started as a conversation of tearing down, is now a conversation of moving. in a new( letter to rochester's city council, seneca foods is offering to donate the 149 foot tall corn cob to the city, if( they pay to move it from the company's property in a timely fashion. seneca foods saying they can then use the space on the property more efficiently. just thinking that is what was hoping. thank you seneca that was really nice. kelly schoeberl has been with the effort to save the corn tower since day one... encouraging people to write letters to city council about why they want the corn tower to stay up. it may not sound like a lot but 50 long, heartfelt letters. letters written not only by people in rochester, but from all over the country. the corn tower is it for them. i really want it to be a no brainer, like 'duh.' we have to do this. the next question will be how fast can we do this. according to seneca's new letter, the city has 30 days to decide on the proposal. the company suggests the city moves the tower to the fairgrounds, but there is still no formal word yet on where the tower will go the conversation on what to do with the tower will go in front of city council tomorrow. that meeting is in the council chambers and starts