Speech to Text for Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

basketball as of late. big crowd in attendance, lots of red though. austin gets a steal, dongrin deng to gavin owens to gor deng who pulls up and drains the three pointer. packers have the lead in the first. panthers mac horvath with a laser of a pass and jack fisher hits about as perfect of a three as you can get. i have never seen this many three pointers in a game, teygan hovland nails another triple. fisher with a rocket to the other side of the court and gabe hanson hits the trey, both teams raining threes. but there's a good reason why austin is one of the top teams in the class.. they're just so good. laáhenry gills from beyond the arc, i'm running out of synonyms for three pointers. the packers ride the three ball to another impressive big nine victory.