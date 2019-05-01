Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

A huge Big Nine matchup as the Packers take on the surging Panthers.

Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:40:59 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:40:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basketball as of late. big crowd in attendance, lots of red though. austin gets a steal, dongrin deng to gavin owens to gor deng who pulls up and drains the three pointer. packers have the lead in the first. panthers mac horvath with a laser of a pass and jack fisher hits about as perfect of a three as you can get. i have never seen this many three pointers in a game, teygan hovland nails another triple. fisher with a rocket to the other side of the court and gabe hanson hits the trey, both teams raining threes. but there's a good reason why austin is one of the top teams in the class.. they're just so good. laáhenry gills from beyond the arc, i'm running out of synonyms for three pointers. the packers ride the three ball to another impressive big nine victory.
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Community Events