Speech to Text for Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a roundtable in storm lake this a local town is trying to make its main street more attractive to help the downtown flourish. to do so á they're asking local business owners to apply for a program. kimt news 3's annalise johnson tells us about stewartville's "main street exterior beautification program."xxx stewartville's economic development authority is asking businesses on main street to apply for funding to be used for beautification projects on the exteriors of their buildings. "we'd like more people to stop in stewartville. a lot of people drive through." gaining people's attention is the goal of the main street exterior beautification program. businesses can apply for reimbursement for projects including a fresh paint job or landscaping. but will businesses take advantage of the opportunity? owner of steve's auto and truck repair says he hasn't made his mind up yet. "we'd like to spruce it up. the paint's starting to peel off the front. we'd like to get it repainted. there's a few spots in some of the brick that needs to be touched up." across the street at old river valley antique mall á chris kujath (kuáyet) á tells me the eádáa previously paid for this garage door at her business á but she says she was denied money for a different door á so she's skeptical of the program. "right now i don't think i'd apply for funding again." however á both denny and kujath agree that stewartville's downtown could use a facelift. "it's needed. downtown isn't what it used to be." "it needs some beautification on main street and as you see there's a lot of vacant buildings." whether or not sprucing up the appearance of main street could make downtown stewartville boom... local business owners' answers are mixed. "the biggest thing is to have a reason for people to stop" "i think maybe that's what kind of hurts getting new businesses in. we don't have a lot of retail shopping and for the size of our town and how close we are to rochester, we should have more retail businesses." "it's hard. when you have a major city within 7 miles of you and the majority of your population works in that city, they do their business in that city, it really makes it hard for any retail to survive." improvements made to the outside of businesses must be visible from main street. in stewartville, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the eádáa is taking applications between now and the end of july. there are some requirements to apply for this program. all projects must be visible from main street... and business owners must not currently owe any property taxes or delinquent payments. if you're applying á you must own your building or have written permission to apply... and your requested project must have the right permits.///