Speech to Text for United Way of Mower County donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an organization that helps several people in mower county is getting a big donation. hormel foods handed over a check for more than 130á thousand dollars to the united way of mower county. diane baker is the executive director of united way. she says the generosity will go a long way... but they still need funding to continue programs in the community. she tells káiámá t they're hoping to reach their goal of more than oneá million dollars... because if they don't á they'll have to make some changes.xxx just affects our funding decisions so some programs may not be funded as much as the past but we're going to look and make really good choices. if you would like to donate... go to káiámát dot com