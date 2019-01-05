Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx boy was it another awesome january day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40's and tons of sunshine. hopefully you made the most of it because while temperatures will remain mild for a few days, the weather won't be as enjoyable. starting tonight clouds will be on the increase leading to a cloudy sunday with highs in the middle 30's. we remain dry through about 7pm, then we see some isolated rain showers developing between 7 and 9pm. areas north of iá90 may see a brief wintry mix. a very strong southeast and southerly wind, at times gusting to 40 mph, will cause temperatures to increase into monday morning. therefore, after roughly 9pm everyone will see rain showers. this will come to an end roughly around 9am on monday. highs return to the lower to mid 40's for monday with some pm sun possible. a strong northwest wind kicks in on tuesday dropping highs to the middle 30's with a mix of sun and clouds. despite sun on wednesday, the northwest winds will hold highs to near 20 degrees. we will rebound to the upper 20's and lower 30's by the end of the week and weekend. a snow chance returns saturday. tonight: increasing clouds/becomi ng mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: north becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy/breezy. highs: mid 30's. winds: east southeast at 10 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. sunday night: isolated evening wintry mix otherwise scattered rain showers. lows: low to mid 30's and rising. winds: thanks brandon./// if today's warm weather and sunshine isn't enough to cheer