Prep basketball highlights from Friday

valley met, fireworks were made on the court as the mohawks came away with a huge win. now it was round two in west des moines. offense was hard to come by for mason city, check this out, it's three consecutive blocks for the valley defense as the tigers take an early lead. valley gets help from their offense as well. hayley chappell takes the contested three but it's good. and then right before the first half ends, shea fuller hits the three pointer as time expires. the mohawks could not replicate the success of game one, they drop game two 87 to 51 to meanwhile in hancock county á the secondáranked eagles host bishop garrigan. we start in the fourth quarter á where rachel leerar finds mahayla faust for the layin. them leerar finds herself trapped and throws the hailámary to riley hiscocks who find amanda chizek down the lane for the layáin. west hancock improves to 12á 0 on the season and 8á0 in top of iowa confernece play with tonight's 65 to 46 victory./// our basketball action continues with a highly anticipated matchup tonight featuring the lake mills bulldogs and the forest city indians. forest city with a tough task at hand. noah miller drives past the defense for the layin then miller kicks to the corner to joshua olson who sinks the trifecta and the indians have life. then a threeá ball goes up for the bulldogs and chett hlming pulls down the rebound and gets the putback. but forest city keeps this one competitive á miller á the three.it's good! forest city hands the bulldogs only its second loss of the season on the road tonight á 61 to moving over to newman catholic where even the fans got involved. opening seconds of the third quarter á josh fitzgerald drains the three then the pass up the floor gives jack sievert a path to the rim for a layup. then fitzgerald snags the steal and goes all the way for the basket and the foul. and fitgerald á just having a nice night á cuts baseline for the open finish. tonight's final has not been reported á but the knights had nearly a 30á point lead after three quarters of play. in studio three... kaleb gillock... káiámát news 3 sports./// a big matchup in the class 2a ranks, the lourdes eagles have been playing some good basketball. they hosted the fourth ranked team in the class, the breck mustangs. deadlocked in the first half, breck guard jarren norton steps up with the jumper, they'll tie it up. but the three ball was working for the eagles, lucas carisch to julian bretton and bretton knocks down the baseline three. the senior then gives up the ball to oliver dahlberg... pump fake and then the shot, it's good as well, lourdes takes a late first half lead. but they would ultimately fall to the mustangs 63 to doveráeyota hosting goodhue, eagles down late check out this block by lexie lodermeier.. and then on the other end lodermeier gets the pass and puts it in for the easy bucket. dáe down double digits with a few minutes to go, malia nelson drives through the contact for the hard fought layup. but doverá eyota couldn't escape the big deficit in the second half, eagles fall 50 to 35.// the mayo spartans started off the year on the wrong foot, but they've put together a nice winning streak. they came in clutch tonight against big nine foe northfield. mayo needed to stop number 42, rachel kelly is one of the best in the area but she'll miss the lay in. final ticks before the break, nancy soro to mia harbor... she tosses up a three pointer and it's good right before the buzzer. a big momentum booster for the spartans before halftime. northfield with the deep ball but it is no good. the spartans would go on to win this one the byron bears could use a win, they're hosting plainview elgin millville, blake herber gives it up to joe irish.. luck of the irish for him as the step up jumper is good. bulldogs take an early lead. byron on the defensive end gets a steal, jake braaten goes for the layup but misses it. he's there to clean up the glass and put it back in. but the bears couldn't pull through, they fall to páeám 63 to