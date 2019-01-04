Speech to Text for Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

at 7./// a big first coming out of rochester today, forward peyton hart becomes the first grizzlie player to sign an náaáhál tender, he signs with the janesville jets. hart is fourth on the team in scoring this season, putting up 26 points in 28 games. the 17 year old is a pewaukee, wisconsin native and is no stranger to the janesville area, he played for the jets under 16 team in 2017.///