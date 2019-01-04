Clear
Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Police and Sheriff's offices having difficulty filling open positions.

first á recruiting and retaining peace officers... it's a struggle seen on the national (and local level. in olmsted county... sheriff kevin torgerson tells kimt applications are down at least 50 percent. kimt news 3's isabella basco is in the fast growing med cityá where a shortage of manpower could be a problem. isabella?xxx katie and george... sheriff kevin torgerson tells me it's disheartening to see a lack of interest in working at law enforcement centers like this one. some residents i spoke with say the negative public perception is a factor in the profession's crisis.xxx "i think it's the lack of trust that's out there right now across the nation as far as just trusting the police in general, so there's a divide between the community and those in authority right now." "i think the state of our communities and members of the communities and race relations and the issues that have popped up have made an impact on people wanting to go into that profession." rochester residents we spoke with understand why fewer young people are interested in wearing a badge. cops are more scrutinized and criticized than ever before. the timing is terrible. rochester's population is growing by leaps and bounds. olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson knows the only way to match that growth is with manpower. "our growth is gonna be on courtroom security, they are gonna need more courtrooms, potentially more detention deputies, potentially more people doing the civil papers and the warrants and the things like that. detectives." torgerson is keenly aware that the men and women in blue need to improve their brand. "there's no question the perceptions and what the broader community sees is something we have to work with." and this law enforcement veteran is optimistic as he believes in the good work he and his officers do. "helping the community, helping where you live, it can be very exciting." rochester's brandon patten believes the key is communication. "holding those open forums and just discussing things and problems that are amongst the community, i think that's gonna be huge." and it is a profession that will need more qualified people. according to the bureau of labor statistics... the job outlook for police officers rests at 7 percent growth from 20á16 to the year 20á26. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thanks isabella... according to a gallup poll 15 percent of americans have little confidence in police. but a majority 54 percent say they still have a lot of faith in law
