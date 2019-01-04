Speech to Text for New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

being revealed... the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension is sharing what led to the officerá involved shooting in albert lea yesterday that left one man dead. 27áyearáold joseph roberts died from gunshot wounds. the three peace officers involved were: lieutenant darin palmer... officer jesus cantu... and officer jason taylor. they responded to a 9á1á1 call of a disturbance involving roberts at a home on the 300 block of court street. according to the bácáa... roberts fled on foot... leading officers on a chase that ended in this back alley. officials say during an encounter with roberts á officer taylor sustained a sharp force injury. taylor used a chemical irritant and his taser. lieutenant palmer and officer cantu fired their guns. roberts was hit and pronounced dead at the scene despite lifeásaving measures./// the bácáa is in the process of gathering evidence and inteviews. once the investigation is complete, the bácáa's findings will be turned over to the freeborn county attorney's office for review.///