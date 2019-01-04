Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Names released in officer involved shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Staying Safe from Online Predators

One father we met lays down the law when it comes to the web

Posted: Fri Jan 04 20:46:27 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 20:46:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Staying Safe from Online Predators

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and many of you may have gifted your children the latest gizmos and gadgets this holiday. but as they text á snap á scroll á and swipe right... one thing you might need to consider is their safety. the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension issued a facebook post reminding parents to pay attention. smartphones... ipads and gaming systems are avenues predators use to target minors. one father we met lays down the law when it comes to the internet. "i guess all we do is just make sure we are aware of what they are watching, we are not afraid to ask them what they are doing and make them stop what they are doing to show us."
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Community Events