Speech to Text for Staying Safe from Online Predators

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and many of you may have gifted your children the latest gizmos and gadgets this holiday. but as they text á snap á scroll á and swipe right... one thing you might need to consider is their safety. the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension issued a facebook post reminding parents to pay attention. smartphones... ipads and gaming systems are avenues predators use to target minors. one father we met lays down the law when it comes to the internet. "i guess all we do is just make sure we are aware of what they are watching, we are not afraid to ask them what they are doing and make them stop what they are doing to show us."