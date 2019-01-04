Speech to Text for Mayo Closing Two Clinics

mayo clinic health system will close its alden and kiester clinics by january 25th. mayo broke that news today in a press release which said the decision was made because of an inablity to staff the clinics. bigmo kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is just back from alden. brooke, how is the community reacting? katie, george, everyone i spoke with this evening actually wasn't surprised this was all happening... they say since december, the office in alden has only been open once a week so most people have already started to transition to other offices. but that doesn't mean they aren't affected. "a lot of us in the community are very disappointed that it's going to close." the mayo clinic says the reason it's shutting down the alden and kiester locations is the inabilitfacilities well enouth o provide adequate care. "and so they'll both be closing as of january 25th of 2019. as you might imagine its not a decision made lightly." lori nelson has lived in alden for nearly thirty years and feels betrayed. "i'm very disappointed in mayo and my biggest disappointment is the lack of communication about it happening. i had a physical in october and i found out on facebook that the location was closing at the end of this year." the clinic is encouraging patients from kiester and alden to travel to lake mills, new richland, wells, and albert lea. mayo has also scaled back services in albert lea in recent years. brad arends with save our healthcare isn't surprised by mayo's move. "even us in albert lea, we're having to drive for lost services that we have and we're a town of 18,000 and our service area for our hospital covered over 50,000 people." he says small communities already struggle. "those communities many of them have gone through school consolidations and now this is just another thing that takes away from the viability of the rural community." nelson worries about the future of her home town. "we have a lot of people coming to alden because they want the small town life but we currently don't have a grocery store and now we don't have a medical center so that means the mayor elect of alden tells me he hopes a retail shop or something that can add to the community will go in place of the mayo clinic. and if you have an idea of what you want there, you can reach out to him! thank you brooke. 10 employees were notified in october that the locations would be closing down. they had the choice to move to a different location or lose their