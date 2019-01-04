Speech to Text for Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

died in the line of duty in 2017... 74 percent of those deaths were due to cancer á á according to the firefighter cancer support network. seems the buildings the brave men and women enter are more dangerous than ever before... due to toxic smoke released from synthetic and flame retardent building materials and furniture. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how local fire crews are fighting back against cancer.xxx today á rochester fire station one had a training to go over ways they can reduce their exposure to deadly carcinogens. the smoke... the soot... both full of toxins capable of killing a firefighter more slowly than flames can. "hydrogen cyanide, 35 times more toxic than co." captain caleb feine led station one through a refresher course on how to protect themselves from cancer. "cancer awareness, how it affects us, how to prevent it." according to the firefighter cancer support network á firefighters are 9% more likely to be diagnosed with and 14% more likely to die from cancer than the rest of country's population. "while they can't say this is exactly where this cancer came from, they can't do that at a cellular level, what we can say is we're being exposed to this more so than the general population and the numbers are proving it." to reduce breathing in toxins á firefighters are encouraged to wear their selfácontained breathing apparatuses. "we'll talk about washing." taking showers after fighting a fire á exercising á stepping into a sauna to sweat out toxins á and washing their dirty gear. "we're very fortunate we have 2 sets of gear which allows us to wash a dirty set and still have another dry set." "this is a new product we're going to be using, it's called hygenol." they have special gear cleaners... "after you get out of the fire, if you have a lot of debris, insulation and whatnot on your gear, hose down, spray this on." and they use something you might find in your kitchen á dawn dish soap á to get the grime off their gear. "the carcinogens, the smoke, it's sticky, it's greasy, it's oil essentially because that's what plastic is." captain feine thinks any steps ráfád can take to ward off longáterm effects of the deadly job... is worth it. "firefighting is inherently dangerous job, we have the tools to make this job safer and to keep ourselves safe and that's what we need to focus on is yes we're in a dangerous atmosphere but we can do it safer." in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3. all firefighters in the city will go through this refresher course á to keep cancer prevention in their collective consciousness.