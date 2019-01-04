Speech to Text for Community Wants Answers After Shooting

first... we begin tonight with ongoing covergage of yesterday's officer involved shooting in albert lea. one man is dead following the incident. as the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension takes over the investigation, the community is reeling. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from albert lea where there are a lot of unanswered questions á jeremiah?xxx that's right george and katie. i'm here at the scene behind the 300 block of court street where a man was shot here in this alley. since the incident... the bácáa is conducting an independent investigation. the news of this has shocked many people in the community and now they're looking for answers.xxx a small community is left with a lot of questions after officers shot and killed an man in this ally. i want to know what happened. michael gore heard the gunshots. 24 hours later, he says the community is still processing what happened. shock a little bit quite. not a good way to start the new year. people have been stopping by the scene to get a glimpse... some leaving candles. just to kind of pay my respects, i guess you can say. chaice frank lives is albert lea. he's wants to know more. i want to know what was the events that took place. i want to know was the cop actually following procedure. did he follow the cops orders? that hunger stretches across the community. they need to put out the information. i mean, one way or another if we're still waiting to get updates from the bácáa investigation. the officers involved are on standard administrative leave. reporting live in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the ramsey county medical examiner's office is conducting the autopsy. the medical examiner will release the name and cause of death after next of kin are