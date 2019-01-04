Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Teens in Osage are now able to take part in a new club promoting teamwork and digital media.

Posted: Fri Jan 04 16:45:10 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 16:45:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new computer gaming program at a north iowa high school is encouraging teamwork. in december á the osage school board approved the formation of an 'eágaming' club á and it's attracting a large crowd á so far 30 students are taking part. don't worry parents á the games played are action and adventure without all the blood and violence á including overwatch á league of legends and super smash brothers ultimate. so how is the program benefitting students?xxx "not all kids excel in sports, so i think this definitely gives another aspect to competitivenes s in schools." "kids need to learn how to communicate and if we can teach them how to communicate and work in a team and problem solve in a team, that's really going to be beneficial for them in life." the osage club members meet after school. they are set to take part in tournaments against other schools in the central rivers
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Image

Friday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Will hemp be on the Iowa Legislature's agenda?

Image

Hy-Vee Pharmacies implement new opioid policy

Image

Apartments evacuated during carbon monoxide investigation

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Community Events