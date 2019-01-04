Speech to Text for New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

a new computer gaming program at a north iowa high school is encouraging teamwork. in december á the osage school board approved the formation of an 'eágaming' club á and it's attracting a large crowd á so far 30 students are taking part. don't worry parents á the games played are action and adventure without all the blood and violence á including overwatch á league of legends and super smash brothers ultimate. so how is the program benefitting students?xxx "not all kids excel in sports, so i think this definitely gives another aspect to competitivenes s in schools." "kids need to learn how to communicate and if we can teach them how to communicate and work in a team and problem solve in a team, that's really going to be beneficial for them in life." the osage club members meet after school. they are set to take part in tournaments against other schools in the central rivers