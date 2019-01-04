Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Clear
Posted: Fri Jan 04 16:40:36 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 16:40:37 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

afternoon á much of the viewing area experienced unseasonably warm temperatures. take a look... cerro gordo county residents were finally able to enjoy some time in the sunshine at east park in mason city. mason city experienced a recordáhigh temperature of 47ádegress breaking the previous record of 45 in 2007. paul rich tells káiámát even his dog enjoyed the heat wave. xxx <"we're out and about just having fun. just thought i'd get her out because she don't like the cold weather." "okay, so out to enjoy some of that warm weather today. how does it feel?" "it feels nice, can't wait until tomorrow." "i'm out here catching some walleye á i didn't think i'd be doing this in january.> rochester didn't quite break the recordáhigh 43 degrees in 2007á maxing out at 40 this afternoon.///
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
