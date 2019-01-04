Speech to Text for Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

afternoon á much of the viewing area experienced unseasonably warm temperatures. take a look... cerro gordo county residents were finally able to enjoy some time in the sunshine at east park in mason city. mason city experienced a recordáhigh temperature of 47ádegress breaking the previous record of 45 in 2007. paul rich tells káiámát even his dog enjoyed the heat wave. xxx <"we're out and about just having fun. just thought i'd get her out because she don't like the cold weather." "okay, so out to enjoy some of that warm weather today. how does it feel?" "it feels nice, can't wait until tomorrow." "i'm out here catching some walleye á i didn't think i'd be doing this in january.> rochester didn't quite break the recordáhigh 43 degrees in 2007á maxing out at 40 this afternoon.///