Speech to Text for Friday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

record highs temps?! they remain possible finishing off this friday afternoon á but as we slide into the evening hours our temps will gradually begin falling, landing back near 30 degrees. a few stray clouds may enter into the area during the evening hours otherwise we'll be remaining under mostly clear skies with winds fairly calm from the west. more clouds make their way in on sunday which won't only cool our highs in to the middle 30s but also bring a chance for rain showers and breezy conditions sunday night. a few flakes look to mix in for the overnight and into early morning monday. temperatures will bounce back into the 40s so ice/accumulati on will be extremely limited. sunshine is back for tuesday and wednesday with temperatures keeping mild in the mid to low 30s. our next chance for a wintry mix of precpitation moves in late thursday night through friday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near 30. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 40s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. thank you á sara. this