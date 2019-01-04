Speech to Text for Will hemp be on the Iowa Legislature's agenda?

little more than week before the start of the 20- 19 legislative session in iowa - we are hearing if hemp will be on the agenda. last year - the iowa senate introduced a bill that would allow industrial hemp production - but it died in the house. new legislation is expected to be introduced this year. iowa attorney general tom miller and ag officials are set to meet later this month to discuss what regulations should be put in place. state senator waylon brown says that if lawmakers pass a hemp production law - there are some concerns he would like to see addressed. "the way hemp gets harvested versus corn is different, so there's gonna be some equipment costs for farmers. also where are the markets going to be and are those established?" depending on what action is taken - brown says farmers may be looking to start planting hemp crops as early as 20-20.