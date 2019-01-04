Clear
Will hemp be on the Iowa Legislature's agenda?

Republican State Senator Waylon Brown says he is concerned about how farmers will get the equipment to grow and harvest the plant.

little more than week before the start of the 20- 19 legislative session in iowa - we are hearing if hemp will be on the agenda. hemp ia legislature-vo-1 lowerthird2line:iowa officials to discuss hemp regulations kimt news 3 last year - the iowa senate introduced a bill that would allow industrial hemp production - but it died in the house. new legislation is expected to be introduced this year. iowa attorney general tom miller and ag officials are set to meet later this month to discuss what regulations should be put in place. state senator waylon brown says that if lawmakers pass a hemp production law - there are some concerns he would like to see addressed.xxx hemp ia legislature-sot-1 lowerthird2line:state sen. waylon brown (r) st. ansgar "the way hemp gets harvested versus corn is different, so there's gonna be some equipment costs for farmers. also where are the markets going to be and are those established?" / depending on what action is taken - brown says farmers may be looking to start planting hemp crops as early as 20-20. / for a second
