Speech to Text for Hy-Vee Pharmacies implement new opioid policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opioid prescription policy hyvee-stngr-3 opioid abuse has become a serious concern across the u-s. according to the centers for disease control and prevention - opioids killed more than 47 thousand people in 20-17 - with nearly half of those deaths involving a prescription opioid. now - hy-vee has a plan to fight back. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in the newsroom with this story. alex?xxx opioid prescription policy hyvee-lintro-2 raquel - it's something we've all seen take place across the country.. an increasing number of deaths from opioid overdoses. now - hy-vee is joining in the fight to curb the epidemic by introducing a controlled substance prescription policy.xxx opioid prescription policy hyvee-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:hy-vee implementing new opioid policy mason city, ia beginning this month - hy-vee pharmacies will no longer allow refills of a schedule 2 or 3 controlled substance more than 72 hours early without authorization from your doctor. in addition - pharmacies will no longer accept good r-x coupons for controlled substance prescriptions. pharmacy manager tim becker hasn't seen a large problem with abuse at his location - thanks to what staffers see when customers come to the counter.xxx lowerthird2line:tim becker, rph pharmacy manager, hy-vee west "we monitor the prescribers, and know most of them here in town. and there are signs that if someone is coming in from out of the area, doesn't want to use insurance, those are red flags that we've been watching." / opioid prescription policy hyvee-ltag-2 becker tells me that the policy regarding how soon a customer can get a refill on controlled substance was put in effect at the 3 hy-vee pharmacy locations in mason city before it was adopted by the company as a whole. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. according to the mason city fire department - 38 calls to administer narcan - which can help reverse the effects of an overdose - were made within the last 12 months. hy-vee offers the drug without a prescription in all 8 states where it operates pharmacies - including both iowa and minnesota. / president trump