Apartments evacuated during carbon monoxide investigation

The Rochester Fire Department says there were also measurable levels of a combustible gas found in the building.

Posted: Fri Jan 04 15:47:21 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 15:47:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

evacuation-vo-4 an apartment building is evacuated in rochester after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported last night. co apartment evacuation-vo-1 lowerthird2line:evacuating because of carbon monoxide rochester, mn here's a look at the second street villas in rochester today. the building was evacuated for 20 mins just after 11 p-m last night. lowerthirdcourtesy:thursday night evacuating because of carbon monoxide rochester, mn here's what that scene looked like last night. the rochester fire department says that decisions to evacuate due to carbon monoxide are made on a case- by-case basis. their monitors also detected a small amount of combustible gas - which may have played a role in that decision. when it comes to carbon monoxide - it's best to play it safe than be sorry.xxx co apartment evacuation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:captain holly mulholland rochester fire department normally should be no co in a home or in a building so when there is carbon monoxide, we do typically evacuate until we can not only ventilate to bring the levels back down to no carbon monoxide in the building, and also identify the source we reached out to the property manager this afternoon - who says there have never been issues with carbon monoxide in the apartments before. / today
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
Apartments evacuated during carbon monoxide investigation

