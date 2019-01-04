Speech to Text for New program to handle pets at large in Byron

pet owners in byron, you'll want to listen to this. the city has a new system to handle animals on the loose. it's an app called "pethub" and it eliminates the city as the middleáman. meaning, it's no longer returning lost dogs to owners. before, people who found "byron licensed" lost dogs would have to go to the city to see who it belonged to. now á people can use the app to scan the tag and directly go to the owner. but( if an animal (isn't licensed... it's boarded and held for only (5 days before being put down. that's why the city is giving a clear message. if its truly your pet, key word pet, right? that means you care enough about it that you call it your pet. get it licensed. it costs 25 dollars to get the new "pethub" tag. if your pet already has a lifetime pet tag from the city of byron, you can swap to the new pethub tag for free.