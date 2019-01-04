Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Posted: Fri Jan 04 04:53:15 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 04:53:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pet owners in byron, you'll want to listen to this. the city has a new system to handle animals on the loose. it's an app called "pethub" and it eliminates the city as the middleáman. meaning, it's no longer returning lost dogs to owners. before, people who found "byron licensed" lost dogs would have to go to the city to see who it belonged to. now á people can use the app to scan the tag and directly go to the owner. but( if an animal (isn't licensed... it's boarded and held for only (5 days before being put down. that's why the city is giving a clear message. if its truly your pet, key word pet, right? that means you care enough about it that you call it your pet. get it licensed. it costs 25 dollars to get the new "pethub" tag. if your pet already has a lifetime pet tag from the city of byron, you can swap to the new pethub tag for free.
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events