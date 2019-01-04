Speech to Text for Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

earlier this morning, we told you that byron high school is receiving 45 thousand dollars from a bush foundation grant. and now, kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the school plans to use the money. byron high school is using the money to take the lesson outside of the classroom and into the real world. literally eating at a food truck, i thought this would be super cool to do. yes you heard right á a food truck. culinary teacher ryan radke came up with the idea of creating a selfásustaining food truck that could teach students all about starting, running, and making a business thrive. i really wanted to get something as real world as possible, and something that could involve team teaching, coáteaching. so he got all the ingredients to make it happen. the business teacher will cover the finance part, (his class can cover the cooking, and work on getting some of the the produce from the school's greenhouse. after business needs are covered, radke plans for any profit made to be donated to people in need in the community. making this class not about the grade, but also about giving. it's a really pretty awesome feeling to not only make money but give it to people who need it. and we want to be able to use that as a component and we want to be able to have our kids realize that as well. radke says he hopes to have the food truck there's been a lot of community support for the truck, too. radke says a number of businesses from plumbing to restaurant owners say they'd donate time to make sure everything with the truck is up to state code, which is also teaching kids about networking and being business partners. as for the kind of food they'll serve, radke has some ideas but it's up to the students to decide what's profitable.